Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.67 N/A -1.93 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytokinetics Incorporated and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.65 beta indicates that Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 9.01% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with average target price of $15. On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 23.97% and its average target price is $3. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.