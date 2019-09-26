Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 19.25 N/A -1.93 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 14.49 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.65. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and PolarityTE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $20, with potential upside of 71.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats PolarityTE Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.