Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.60 N/A -1.95 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytokinetics Incorporated and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. From a competition point of view, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.27 beta which is 227.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.1 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cytokinetics Incorporated and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.17% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with average price target of $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 2.1% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.