Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 21.53 N/A -1.93 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.49 which is 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cytokinetics Incorporated and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential is 14.77% at a $15 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.