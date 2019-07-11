Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.73 N/A -1.95 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.31 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cytokinetics Incorporated and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential is 33.21% at a $15 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.