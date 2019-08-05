Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.79 N/A -1.93 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cytokinetics Incorporated and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 20.00%. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 262.32% and its consensus price target is $25. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.