Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 21.84 N/A -1.93 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.23 N/A -4.59 0.00

Demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cytokinetics Incorporated and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 13.12% upside potential and an average target price of $15. Competitively the consensus target price of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 19.86% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.