Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.35 N/A -1.95 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.75 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cytokinetics Incorporated and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

7.1 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated. Its rival Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, with potential upside of 35.99%. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 146.91%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.