Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.42 N/A -1.95 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.96 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. In other hand, Agenus Inc. has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15 is Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 35.50%. Competitively the consensus price target of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 96.85% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 28.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.