Reviewing CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)’s and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s results

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 61 9.71 N/A 0.45 127.84 STORE Capital Corporation 34 14.37 N/A 0.84 40.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. STORE Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CyrusOne Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CyrusOne Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

CyrusOne Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, STORE Capital Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CyrusOne Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

CyrusOne Inc.’s consensus target price is $71.13, while its potential downside is -8.30%. On the other hand, STORE Capital Corporation’s potential downside is -1.54% and its consensus target price is $37. The information presented earlier suggests that STORE Capital Corporation looks more robust than CyrusOne Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CyrusOne Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.6%. About 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than STORE Capital Corporation.

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats CyrusOne Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.