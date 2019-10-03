Reviewing CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)’s and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s results

Both CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 73 5.07 111.98M 0.45 127.84 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 14 0.00 147.74M 0.39 35.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CyrusOne Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CyrusOne Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CyrusOne Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Empire State Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CyrusOne Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 153,376,249.83% 2.1% 0.9% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 1,062,877,697.84% 5.4% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

CyrusOne Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

CyrusOne Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CyrusOne Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.71% and an $71.13 average target price. Meanwhile, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 9.73%. The data provided earlier shows that Empire State Realty Trust Inc. appears more favorable than CyrusOne Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of CyrusOne Inc. shares and 94.1% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares. CyrusOne Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.07% are Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. had bullish trend while Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.