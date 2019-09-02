Reviewing CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)’s and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s results

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 59 8.91 N/A 0.45 127.84 Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.83 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CyrusOne Inc. and Colony Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Volatility & Risk

CyrusOne Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Colony Capital Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CyrusOne Inc. and Colony Capital Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -12.88% for CyrusOne Inc. with consensus price target of $64.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CyrusOne Inc. and Colony Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.4%. 0.9% are CyrusOne Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. has weaker performance than Colony Capital Inc.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Colony Capital Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.