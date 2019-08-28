Reviewing CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)’s and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)’s results

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 58 8.87 N/A 0.45 127.84 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.77 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates CyrusOne Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CyrusOne Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CyrusOne Inc. and Clipper Realty Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CyrusOne Inc.’s downside potential is -9.66% at a $64 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Clipper Realty Inc. is $16, which is potential 43.50% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Clipper Realty Inc. is looking more favorable than CyrusOne Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CyrusOne Inc. shares and 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. About 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. had bullish trend while Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats Clipper Realty Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.