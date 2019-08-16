Reviewing CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)’s and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 57 8.10 N/A 0.45 127.84 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 197 13.02 N/A 3.04 69.73

Table 1 demonstrates CyrusOne Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Tower Corporation (REIT) is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CyrusOne Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CyrusOne Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CyrusOne Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that CyrusOne Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

CyrusOne Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT) Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

CyrusOne Inc.’s average target price is $62.9, while its potential downside is -2.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CyrusOne Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. was less bullish than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats CyrusOne Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.