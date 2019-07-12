Reviewing Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)’s and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s results

Both Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 17 3.38 N/A 0.99 16.31 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.38 11.31

Table 1 highlights Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is presently more expensive than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 10.2% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -18.66% for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation with consensus price target of $18.27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.6% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 5.6% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation -3.71% -0.43% 2.68% 21.63% -1.59% 26.42% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -2.48% -4.2% 14.55% 12.47% -15.53% 15.47%

For the past year Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation beats ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.