Reviewing Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (CELP)’s and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s results

Both Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 8 0.00 4.32M 0.55 14.13 Exterran Corporation 12 0.00 29.64M -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Exterran Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Exterran Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 55,598,455.60% 27.8% 5.7% Exterran Corporation 256,179,775.28% 2.5% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Exterran Corporation on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Exterran Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exterran Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Exterran Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Exterran Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.06% and an $11 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Exterran Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 90.5%. About 1.9% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Exterran Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01% Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88%

For the past year Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has 37.01% stronger performance while Exterran Corporation has -22.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats Exterran Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.