Reviewing CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)’s and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)’s results

Since CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 4 0.40 N/A 0.11 39.08 Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.86 N/A 5.41 14.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CynergisTek Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation. Regal Beloit Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CynergisTek Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CynergisTek Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CynergisTek Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.36 beta means CynergisTek Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CynergisTek Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Regal Beloit Corporation’s potential upside is 28.08% and its consensus target price is $93.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CynergisTek Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 95.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. had bearish trend while Regal Beloit Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Regal Beloit Corporation beats CynergisTek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.