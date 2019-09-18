Reviewing CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)’s and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s results

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 4 0.40 N/A 0.11 39.08 Nordson Corporation 137 3.83 N/A 5.51 25.73

Demonstrates CynergisTek Inc. and Nordson Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nordson Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. CynergisTek Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3%

Volatility & Risk

CynergisTek Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Nordson Corporation on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CynergisTek Inc. and Nordson Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Nordson Corporation has a consensus target price of $125, with potential downside of -13.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CynergisTek Inc. and Nordson Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 71.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. had bearish trend while Nordson Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors CynergisTek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.