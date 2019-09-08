Reviewing CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)’s and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)’s results

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.44 N/A 0.11 39.08 Dover Corporation 95 1.90 N/A 4.16 23.26

In table 1 we can see CynergisTek Inc. and Dover Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dover Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. CynergisTek Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Dover Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CynergisTek Inc. and Dover Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7%

Risk and Volatility

CynergisTek Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. Dover Corporation’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.47 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CynergisTek Inc. and Dover Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Dover Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $103 consensus price target and a 8.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CynergisTek Inc. and Dover Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 88%. CynergisTek Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Dover Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance while Dover Corporation has 36.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors CynergisTek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.