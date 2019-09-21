Reviewing CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)’s and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)’s results

Both CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 4 0.40 N/A 0.11 39.08 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 119 2.23 N/A 6.61 19.21

Table 1 demonstrates CynergisTek Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Curtiss-Wright Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CynergisTek Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CynergisTek Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CynergisTek Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

CynergisTek Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

CynergisTek Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Curtiss-Wright Corporation has an average target price of $147, with potential upside of 14.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26% of CynergisTek Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation are owned by institutional investors. CynergisTek Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. had bearish trend while Curtiss-Wright Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors CynergisTek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.