Reviewing CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)’s and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.45 N/A 0.11 39.08 Cummins Inc. 161 0.97 N/A 14.81 11.07

In table 1 we can see CynergisTek Inc. and Cummins Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cummins Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CynergisTek Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cummins Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.36 beta indicates that CynergisTek Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CynergisTek Inc. and Cummins Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17

On the other hand, Cummins Inc.’s potential upside is 7.98% and its consensus price target is $161.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26% of CynergisTek Inc. shares and 84.4% of Cummins Inc. shares. 1.4% are CynergisTek Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cummins Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance while Cummins Inc. has 22.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats CynergisTek Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.