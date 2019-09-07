Reviewing CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)’s and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s results

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.41 N/A 0.11 39.08 China Yuchai International Limited 15 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89

Table 1 highlights CynergisTek Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. China Yuchai International Limited has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. CynergisTek Inc. is presently more expensive than China Yuchai International Limited, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.36 beta means CynergisTek Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. China Yuchai International Limited’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.79 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26% of CynergisTek Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of China Yuchai International Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance while China Yuchai International Limited has 9.65% stronger performance.

Summary

CynergisTek Inc. beats China Yuchai International Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.