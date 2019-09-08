Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

We are comparing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 208.59% and an $18.33 consensus price target. Urovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 160.26% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.74%. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.