Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$17.5 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 220.51%. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential downside is -0.74%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.