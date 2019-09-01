Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

This is a contrast between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19.57, while its potential upside is 230.57%. On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 292.32% and its consensus price target is $3.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.