Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

This is a contrast between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 201.98% upside potential and an average price target of $18.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 70.7%. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.