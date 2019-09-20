Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

Since CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Current Ratio is 18.7. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.33, and a 225.58% upside potential. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a 167.15% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.