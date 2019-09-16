Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

We are contrasting CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 9.05 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta means CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is 14. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.33, and a 218.78% upside potential. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 334.03% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.