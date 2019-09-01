Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.87 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Current Ratio is 18.7. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $18.33, with potential upside of 209.63%. Competitively the average price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 653.01% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 18.2% respectively. About 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.