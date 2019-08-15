Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 93.12 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta means CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.78, and a 239.28% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, which is potential 216.78% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ocular Therapeutix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 55.8% respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.74%. Comparatively, 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.