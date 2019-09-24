Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 51 125.23 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. has 18 and 18 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 227.91% and an $18.33 consensus price target. MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 consensus price target and a 53.53% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.