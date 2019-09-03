Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta and it is 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Current Ratio is 18.7. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $18.33, with potential upside of 209.63%. Competitively the consensus price target of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 522.22% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.74%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.