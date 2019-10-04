Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 883,339,154.73% -38.6% -35.6% KemPharm Inc. 2,549,344,049.17% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 252.82% and an $17.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.05, while its potential upside is 54.41%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 33.5%. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.