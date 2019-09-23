Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s results

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 505.23 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 225.58% at a $18.33 consensus price target. Kadmon Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 184.70% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.