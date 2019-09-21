Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.9. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 225.58% at a $18.33 average target price. Competitively IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 232.59%. Based on the data shown earlier, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.