Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 226.74% upside potential and an average target price of $18.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 13.1%. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.