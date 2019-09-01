Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.89 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 230.57% and an $19.57 consensus target price. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $65, while its potential upside is 45.54%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.74%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.