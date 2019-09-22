Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.51 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.33, and a 225.58% upside potential. On the other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 104.08% and its average target price is $4. Based on the data delivered earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 62% respectively. About 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.