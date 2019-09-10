Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 202.98% and an $18.33 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 216.46% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 50.1%. About 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.