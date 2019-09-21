Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

This is a contrast between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility and Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 225.58% at a $18.33 consensus price target. Competitively Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 268.27%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 14.2% respectively. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.