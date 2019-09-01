Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 230.57% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $19.57. On the other hand, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 523.50% and its average price target is $26. The results provided earlier shows that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 88.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.