Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.17. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 226.74% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $18.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.