Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 148.73 N/A -4.65 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 34.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.