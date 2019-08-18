Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.06 N/A -4.65 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 17.10 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 624.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats VBI Vaccines Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.