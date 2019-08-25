Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 148.73 N/A -4.65 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is $2.5, which is potential 683.94% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.