Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.41
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.71%
|-18.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.56%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.18%
|-3.64%
|14.65%
|0.94%
|-9.13%
|16.19%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
