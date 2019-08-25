Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s results

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 148.73 N/A -4.65 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 and its Quick Ratio is 18.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 91.3%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.