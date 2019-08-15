Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|140.64
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Liquidity
0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 143.31% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 68.5% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Summary
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
