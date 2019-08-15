Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 140.64 N/A -4.65 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 143.31% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 68.5% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.