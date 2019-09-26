Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 234.63 N/A -4.65 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 153.38% and its average target price is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 3.1%. Insiders held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.