Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 82.28 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has an average price target of $85, with potential upside of 69.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.